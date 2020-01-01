Mumbai Crime: 82-year-old man arrested for molesting five-year-old girl at knifepoint

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An 82-year-old man was arrested by the Vile Parle police for molesting his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter at knifepoint. The accused, identified as Narayan Gaikwad had forcibly taken the minor girl to his house while she was playing outside her house on Sunday, reported The Times of India.

The girl’s parents were alerted by the children in the area. According to the police, when enquired about the act, Gaikwad abused the police, the girl’s parents and the people at the locality. The girl’s mother mentioned in her police complaint that she rushed out of the house after hearing her scream, after which she told by the neighbours that Gaikwad took her in.

She also alleged in her complaint that Gaikwad abused her when she barged into his house to find him holding a knife at her daughter’s neck, threatening to kill her. He had removed the girl’s clothes. The locals then caught hold of Gaikwad and informed the police about his act.

Gaikwad has been charged for outraging modesty, insult, criminal intimidation and sexual harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under the POSCO Act.

