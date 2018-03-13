Mumbai Crime: 84 kg cannabis seized in Thane, three arrested

The accused have been identified as 29-year-old Anil Pawar, 28-year-old Premnath Bhoir and 30-year-old Divesh Vayale

Thane police officials have seized nearly 84 kilogrammes of cannabis on Sunday. The seize was made from Bhalgaon, near Ambernath and three people were arrested for the same.

The accused have been identified as 29-year-old Anil Pawar, 28-year-old Premnath Bhoir and 30-year-old Divesh Vayale. The trio were delivering an consignment, when the police followed on a tip off and nabbed them.

A senior official of the Anti Narcotic Cell was quoted by the Indian Express as having stated, "We had been keeping track of the people coming and leaving the village. On Sunday night, we spotted the accused. Bhoir and Pawar came in a car, which has also been seized. They had come to deliver the consignment to Vayale."

The police has also confirmed that the illegal substance was procured from another stated. They are, however, yet to ascertain the exact location of the consignment's origin.

