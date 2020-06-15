Mumbai Crime: 84-year-old woman commits suicide by jumping off high-rise in Kandivli

In a shocking incident, an 84-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 16th floor of a residential building at Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivli West on Sunday evening. According to the police sources, the deceased identified as Padmaben Dhanak alias Soni took the drastic step as she was under depression after her daughter died a couple of months ago. The police officials have recovered a suicide note from the crime scene.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the octogenarian woman was living with her daughter and son-in-law at Pranik garden tower situated at Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivli. The woman, who was under depression jumped from the the balcony of the 16th floor of the building. She had lost her daughter a few months ago.

After being informed, the Kandivli police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the civic-run Shatabdi hospital. While searching the house, the police recovered a suicide note in which the woman held herself responsible for her death. In her suicide note, the senior citizen said that she was in deep trauma since her daughter died and she did not wanted to live further, a police police officer said.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have sent the body to Shatabdi hospital. Further investigation is underway," he added.

