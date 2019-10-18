Mumbai crime: 86-year-old woman nabs man who tried to steal gold in Borivli

An 86-year-old woman helped nab a man who tried to steal her gold jewellery in Borivli on Tuesday afternoon. Police have arrested the accused Babu Ramesh Pawar, while two others are absconding.

According to the police, Shashikala Rane was walking towards her home in Gorai from Apex hospital. Three people stopped her on the way and tried to give her a saree, while saying that their boss was distributing free sarees, as his wife had given birth to a child after many years. However, Rane refused to accept it and started walking ahead, police said.

"But the accused stopped her again and forced her to come along. One of them tried to remove her gold bangle and she caught his hand and began screaming for help. Two of them got afraid and fled from the spot, while Rane held on to Pawar," a police officer from Borivli police station said, on condition of anonymity.

He said that locals rushed to the spot, nabbed the accused and alerted the police.

Pawar has been booked under sections under sections 420, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ). He has been remanded in police custody , while cops are on the lookout for the other accused.

