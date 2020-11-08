Mumbai crime: 87-year-old woman found chained under flyover near CST

An 87-year-old woman was tied to a cot via a chain under a flyover opposite Manish market near CST. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Amina Sheikh, a resident of Sitarama building in Manish market. The victim lives with her daughter. The daughter and her son are being questioned.

A senior police officer from MRA Marg police station told mid-day that the matter has been verified and an offence under IPC sections 341 (wrongfully restraining a person from moving to a place or direction), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC will be registered against unknown person(s).

"After investigation if any of her relatives is found involved in chaining her, we will also add relevant sections of Senior Citizen Act against them," said the officer.

