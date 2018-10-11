Mumbai Crime: Accused absconding in fake currency case arrested by ATS after 3 years

crime

Ajiz Shaikh was absconding since 2015 and was declared an absconder by the court

Representational Picture

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS), Maharashtra on Wednesday arrested an accused who had been on the run for 3 years in a case of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) which was registered in 2012. ATS sources said that they have arrested Ajiz Shaikh (34) from Kurnul in Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested by a team of the Nagpada ATS unit.

The ATS on July 31, 2012 arrested three suspects from Nagpada and seized fake notes worth Rs 3.75 lakh of 1000 and 500 from the three accused. During the probe ATS found that Shaikh had given them the notes after which he was arrested with a few more fake notes and the ATS had filed a chargesheet against the four of them. However since 2015, Shaikh absconded and was declared an absconder by the court.

In 2017, the ATS team had gone to Jharkhand after they had received an information of him hiding in his native place but Shaikh came to know about ATS team's presence and ran away from his village. The ATS team once again got information about the suspect hiding in Andhra Pradesh last week and a team of the Nagpada ATS unit managed to nab him this time and he has been produced before court for further probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates