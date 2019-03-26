Mumbai Crime: Accused creates ruckus, slaps on-duty police constable in Borivli

crime

The accused created a ruckus when the police were taking him to Thane jail. The accused even slapped an on-duty police constable while being in the Borivali police custody

The Borivli police have booked a 25-year-old criminal who allegedly attacked an on-duty police constable while he was in the lock-up at Borivli police station. The accused was identified as Shankar Satpal Pival.

According to police sources, the accused Pival attacked Chavan when he was uncuffing the former. Pival allegedly slapped Chavan and smashed his head on the nets of the police station thereby injuring his nose.

The accused was immediately take to the hospital for medical assistance where he was treated. The next day, he began creating a ruckus once again when the police arrived to take him to court. This time, Pival threw latrine at the police team, said a police official from Borivli.

Pival did not stop there and went on to create more nuisance when he was presented before the judge and while he was taken in the police van to Thane jail.

According to police officials, Pival is a habitual criminal who has a background ranging from robberies and housebreaking to being a drug addict. He was arrested by the Dindoshi police on March 24 in connection with a robbery case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Pilav snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian on a scooter in Malad East. After a case of theft was registered, the Dindoshi police managed to track Pival down and recover the mobile phone from him. The police also recovered a sharp knife from him at the time of his arrest.

Acting on the complaint of on-duty constable Chavan, the Borivli police booked and arrested the accused under section 353, 332 of IPC and remanded him to judicial custody, said an officer from Borivli police station.

