Mumbai Crime: Accused in JJ hospital kidney racket cheated many

An internal investigation into the arrests of two medical social workers of JJ Hospital, for their involvement in a kidney racket, has revealed that main accused, Tushar Savarkar, has been involved in many such cases.

Dr Pravin Shingare, director of medical education and research, said, "The report states that he has been involved in several other cases. But we are still not sure of the total number of cases."

The report also reveals that the Zonal Transplant Authorisation Committee (ZTAC), which scrutinises and approves transplant cases, did not follow proper guidelines, which gave the accused chances to extort money from needy patients. Sources said that Dr Shingare was planning to dissolve the present committee and hire new members.

