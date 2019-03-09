Mumbai Crime: Accused lies about being minor, bone test nails him

crime

After letting off a boy who was detained for riding a two-wheeler without a number plate, an assistant police inspector could not shake off the feeling in his bones, that something was not right. And they were right. An ossification test proved that the accused was 19-years-old, after which he was arrested.

The Amboli police also found he had been let off at least 30 times during night patrolling, and had got out of eight cases - including chain-snatching, mobile and two-wheeler theft - by producing a letter from his school with his birthdate that showed he was 16. Police are verifying the letter.

Police said API Ravindra Kalamkar and his team caught the accused, Ravi Pasi, on March 5 in Amboli. He was taken to Amboli police station for questioning, but his mother arrived with the copy of the letter from his school that said his date of birth was 22/07/2003. The police let him go.

But API Kalamkar doubted the letter. "We found around eight cases against him with various police stations. In each, he was let off after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," said API Kalamkar.

According to Bharat Gaikwad, senior PI of Amboli police station, "On March 6, we called Pasi here and took him for an ossification test. The same day, we got a detailed report from JJ Hospital, which suggested his age is around 19 years." The police made no bones about the report, and Pasi was arrested and produced before Andheri Magistrate court which sent him to police custody.

