Mumbai Crime: Actress cries molestation, landlord says she's not vacating flat

A 22-year-old Bhojpuri actress has accused her landlord of molesting her along with his four colleagues including two women at Uttan in Bhayandar on Friday. The actress alleged that he tried to rape her and tore off her clothes. She immediately approached Uttan police in the torn clothes but cops refused to register an FIR asking her to leave the police station.

"On Friday night, Sinha came to my room with four people including two women and asked me to let them have a party inside our house. On my refusal, one woman got a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill me. Later, Sinha tried to molest me and tore my clothes. But my mother pulled me out of the house. Hearing our screams, the neighbours came to our help but the five people fled from the scene. I went to Uttan police station and met Police Inspector Nikam and explained the whole incident. However, he did not register an FIR and instead told to leave," she said.

Cop says

However, Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam, of Uttan police station said, "The actress had requested the owner to let her stay in the house for a few days and that she would find another house soon. But two months have passed, and she has not vacated the room. On Friday, Sinha along with his wife and daughter told her to vacate the house again, but she refused. Also, there is no flat agreement between the two parties. We have registered a non-cognisable offence against her for not vacating the property."

