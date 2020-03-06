Mumbai Crime: Ad film actor, female junior artist duped by online fraudsters in two separate cases

In the last three days, two online fraud incidents have been registered in the north region police station where an ad film actor and a female junior artist were duped.

A 55-year-old actor, who worked in several ad films was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 90 thousand on the name of KYC. The actor, identified as Parimal Desai registered a case at Samtanagar police station on Tuesday. In his complaint, Desai alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 90 thousand by unknown fraudulent on the pretext of Paytm KYC.

In his complaint, Desai, who has worked in many advertisement films alleged that he received a call from an unknown caller who told him that his PayTm account is going to be closed if he does not fill his KYC details immediately. The unknown caller took all the details from Desai and withdrew around Rs 90 thousand from his account.

"We have registered the case under section 420 of IPC and various sections of the IT act. The investigation is underway, said a police officer from Samtanagar police station.

In another incident, a female junior artist working in Bollywood movies was duped to the tune of Rs 29 thousand. The junior artist filed a complaint with the Arey police station on Wednesday. In her complaint, the female junior artist claimed that an unknown fraudulent called, who posed as an officer of Bank of Baroda threatened her that her account will be shut as she has not made any transactions in the last two months.

The junior artist, identified as Neelam Shinde (38), a resident of Andheri was busy shooting a film at Film City in the Film city during she received the fraudulent phone call. In her statement, Shinde revealed that the bank officer took her bank details and OTP and withdrew Rs 29 thousand from her account.

When Shinde received a couple of withdrawal transaction messages on her mobile phone, she called the fraudulent, who revealed that the transaction was done mistakenly and he would transfer the amount if she provides her bank details of another bank.

Shinde realised that she was being fooled and refused to share the other bank account details. She immediately disconnected the call and approached the Aarey police station where she registered a complaint, said a police officer from Arey police station.

