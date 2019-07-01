Mumbai Crime: Aditya Pancholi files bail application in connection to rape case

crime

The bail application for Aditya Pancholi in connection to the rape case is scheduled for hearing today in court number 8 at 2.45 pm

Actor Aditya Pancholi who is allegedly booked in a rape case files anticipatory bail in Dindoshi session court today. The bail application is scheduled for hearing today in court number 8 at 2.45 pm. The Versova police had registered a rape and assault case against actor Aditya Pancholi after a leading Bollywood actress recorded her full statement on Wednesday night.

"We filed an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

The actress had visited the police station earlier this month to record her statement but left midway citing personal reasons. The police, which had received an email from the victim's sister alleging assault and sexual abuse by Pancholi, was waiting to record the actress's full statement to file an FIR.

