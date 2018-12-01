Mumbai Crime: Administrative officer of Naval housing colony arrested for taking bribe

crime

Mohammed Hussain Mujawar, the accused, is Commander and Administrative Officer of Naval Civilian Housing Colony (NCHC) in suburban Kanjur Marg, a CBI release said Saturday

Representational Image

The administrative officer of a naval housing colony in Mumbai has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe for allowing a tuition to run from the colony.

Mujawar was caught Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, it said. He had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from a person to allow him to run tuition classes in the colony, and later agreed to accept Rs 20,000, it said.

Following a complaint, the CBI laid a trapand caught Mujawar red-handed. Further probe is on, the release said.

