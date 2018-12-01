Mumbai Crime: Administrative officer of Naval housing colony arrested for taking bribe

Dec 01, 2018, 21:07 IST | PTI

Mohammed Hussain Mujawar, the accused, is Commander and Administrative Officer of Naval Civilian Housing Colony (NCHC) in suburban Kanjur Marg, a CBI release said Saturday

The administrative officer of a naval housing colony in Mumbai has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe for allowing a tuition to run from the colony.

Mohammed Hussain Mujawar, the accused, is Commander and Administrative Officer of Naval Civilian Housing Colony (NCHC) in suburban Kanjur Marg, a CBI release said Saturday.

Mujawar was caught Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, it said. He had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from a person to allow him to run tuition classes in the colony, and later agreed to accept Rs 20,000, it said.

Following a complaint, the CBI laid a trapand caught Mujawar red-handed. Further probe is on, the release said.

