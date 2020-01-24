Mumbai Crime: Advocate alleges Vikhroli cop slapped and abused him

A 29-year-old advocate has alleged that a senior inspector at Vikhroli police station abused and assaulted him when he went to question the police about his client being detained. He claimed that the inspector not only slapped him, but also threatened to book him in a rape case.

On January 22, around 7pm, Aniket Yadav received a call from his 24-year-old relative who said the police had detained him after which Yadav rushed to the police station. Yadav is practicing law at the Vikhroli court.

“At the police station, I was told my client was detained for eloping and marrying a minor girl. But, the girl is an adult. However, the police are saying that the girl is a minor and my client will be booked under the POCSO Act,” Yadav said.

He said that when he told the police that the allegation of the girl being a minor was because it was an inter-religious marriage, the police began to manhandle him. According to the complaint written by the Vikhroli Bar Assosiation, Yadav was dragged to the first floor and slapped by senior inspector Sanjay Dalvi. Dalvi, along with five other officers, detained Yadav for 30 minutes.

When the advocate decided to walk out of, he and his uncle were made to pay Rs 1,200 fine under the Mumbai Police Act. The association has termed the incident as a "deliberate act done by the SrPI and his staff to demean, cause and insult the dignity of advocates noble profession as the same was evident in their high handedness and filthy utterance" and the Vikhroli Bar Association has written to the Zonal DCP for strict action on the senior PI.

The association has demanded a departmental inquiry into the incident and have warned of agitation against the police. mid-day tried reaching Dalvi and DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, but there was no answer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates