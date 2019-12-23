Mumbai Crime: After busting flesh racket in Dadar, ANC raids Colaba hotel, arrests three

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Just a day after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a spa in Dadar and arrested its owner, the cell raided another prostitution racket in Colaba and arrested three people. The police also rescued three women, including a 17-year-old girl, reported The Times of India.

The police said that it had laid a trap and sent a decoy customer to Hotel Blue Light in Colaba. The arrested were identified as Momin Akthar, Virendra Thakur and Sanjay Jain. According to the police, Akthar was the owner of the hotel, which was used as a pickup for girls. Thakur worked as a waiter and Jain, a businessman, was a customer who came to pick the girls.

The police also said that the main accused was a woman from Udaipur and their modus operandi was to send messages to those advertising of providing escort services by college students and aspiring models.

