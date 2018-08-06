Mumbai crime: After failing to rape neighbour, man escapes and commits suicide

national

While investigating the attempt-to-rape case, Goregaon cops get to know that the accused died after jumping from the second floor of a nearby mall

An incident of rape and then the accused's suicide, within a span of an hour on Sunday, have left the Goregaon and Bangurnagar police completely confused. Just after failing in his attempt to rape a neighbour, 61-year-old Cyril Gouria escaped to the Inorbit Mall in Malad and jumped from the second floor. While the Goregaon cops were investigating the complaint filed by the victim, who is a doctor, the Bangurnagar cops got to know that the accused had committed suicide.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the victim was alone at home. The accused entered the flat on the pretext of getting some change. On realising that there was no one in the house, he grabbed her from behind and tried to rape her. When she resisted and started screaming for help, he hit her in the head with a hammer and escaped from the spot.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Goregaon police station, said, "After the victim filed a complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections 307, 324, 452, 354 and 506 of IPC. However, an hour later we got to know that he committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of Inorbit mall."

Police sources said that after the Bangurnagar cops came to know about the suicide, they informed Gouria's daughter. He was immediately rushed to Sidhharth hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An officer from Bangurnagar police station said, "When we received a call from the mall, a team was rushed to the spot. They found the contact details of the deceased's daughter from a wallet in his pocket. During the inquiry, we came to know that he tried to rape and kill a neighbour before committing suicide. An accidental death report has been registered in the matter."

