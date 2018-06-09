Mumbai Crime: Agent dupes businessman of gems worth Rs 1.97 crore

According to the complaint, the victim, who runs an office in Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, met the accused through a common friend last year. Soon they became friends and the accused managed to convince him about a profitable sale deal for his diamond

After a South Mumbai-based diamond trader approached the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police and filed a complaint against an agent, who cheated him of diamonds worth Rs 1.97 crore, the cops launched a search operation for the accused.

According to the complaint, the victim, who runs an office in Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, met the accused through a common friend last year. Soon they became friends and the accused managed to convince him about a profitable sale deal for his diamonds.

The trader started giving him the diamonds from March 2017. Over a period of time, he handed over consignments worth Rs 1.97 crore. However, even after repeated reminders, the accused did not pay him. An officer from the police station, said, "A case has been registered against the accused under sections 406 and 420 of IPC. His previous crime records are being scanned. The matter is being probed further."

