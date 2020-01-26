Mumbai Crime: Ahead of Republic Day, Customs seizes huge cache of drones

Ahead of Republic Day, the Marine and Preventive Wing of Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Mumbai, seized restricted drones worth Rs 70 lakh and drones accessories worth Rs 10 lakh, along with Rs 38.90 lakh in cash and foreign currency worth Rs 2.85 lakh.

Reshma Lakhani, principal commissioner (Preventive) Customs, said, "Intelligence was gathered that M/s Ascom Systems, M/s K.J Enterprises and M/s Godawan Media, were illegally importing drones to India." She said it was the first time they had recovered so many drones.

Drones are also known as Quad copters or Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV). In India, the import of drones is restricted and requires import licence by virtue of DGFT Notification no 16/2015-2020 dated 27.07.2016, as amended by Notification no 30/2015-2020 dated 08.11.19. Notification No 30/2015-2020 dated 08.09.19 specifically permits the import of drones, which weigh below 250 grams and which can fly up to a height of 15 metres.

"Any other type of drone not falling within the permitted framework requires a DGCA Certification followed by a DGFT Licence. The restrictions have been placed in view of the threat to national security by way of espionage, terrorism and narco trade. The bigger drones have, till date, only been permitted to be used by the Defence, Police and VIP Security," Lakhani said.

Searches were conducted at the business premises of the three importers and during the course of search a large number of incriminating documents evidencing sale of restricted type of drones on pure cash were seized.

"The Drones were being sold to walk-in customers on cash basis. Some of the drones were able to fly up to a height of 4 km in the sky, leading to a threat to the planes, while a few others can carry a load of up to 7 kg," she said, adding that the network behind this illegal import is being probed. A case has been registered against its illegal import and further investigations are on.

