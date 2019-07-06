Mumbai Crime: AIMIM leader attacks cousin with a blade on her back, out on bail

crime

According to the victim, on the night of June 26, Shahnawaz had come to her place in Cheetah Camp and had an altercation for which she registered a police complaint. Enraged, Shahnawaz abused and attacked her with a blade

A corporator from Cheetah Camp, Trombay identified as Shahnawaz Sheikh from AIMIM was arrested for assaulting his cousin sister with a cutter. He was later released on a bail. The victim identified as Ashiya Nasir Sheikh (26), had registered a Non-Cognisable offence against Shahnawaz and another relative. Enraged, Shahnawaz abused and attacked Ashiya on her back with a blade on June 28, 2019.

According to a complaint filed by Ashiya, on the night of June 26, Shahnawaz had come to her place in Cheetah Camp and had an altercation. During the argument, Shahnawaz allegedly threatened Ashiya with dire consequences. Ashiya immediately went to Trombay Police station and registered a non-cognisable offence against Shahnawaz and his maternal aunt Shamshad Anjuman.

When Shahnawaz got to know about this he came to Ashiya's place with his father Sarfaraz and one more relative. In a statement, Arshiya said, "They started beating me. Then suddenly Shahnawaz took one cutter and slashed on the right side of my back." Ashiya was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi from where information of attack was conveyed to Trombay Police station.

An officer from Trombay Police station, on condition of anonymity said, "According to the complaint we have filed FIR against accused under IPC section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention)."

Shahnawaz has a controversial past, as he was arrested in March 2017, for alleged involvement in rioting and attacking police vehicles initiated over an offensive social media post. He was arrested for the same offence along with other 17 persons.

