Mumbai Crime: Air Intelligence Unit catches 2 fliers with 33,000 dollars and 20 gold bars

The dollars and the gold bars customs officials seized

Acting on tip-offs, in two separate incidents, the Air Intelligence Unit of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's customs department seized US dollars worth R22 lakh and 20 gold bars worth Rs 63 lakh.

In the first incident that happened on August 3, customs officials intercepted a passenger, identified as Nooushuyyil Kandathil, who was travelling to Dubai. On checking his bags, they found $33,000 (R22 lakh) concealed in a special pocket of a pair of jeans. However, later, the passenger confessed that he was to deliver the cash to someone in the Middle East.

In the second case, the officials booked one Nasir Khan under the Customs Act on August 5 after he was found to have dumped 20 gold bars weighing 116 g in a toilet dustbin. Khan, who had flown in from Dubai, admitted to carrying the gold. However, an official who is investigating the case said they were yet to find out if the gold was to be delivered to someone in the city.

