Mumbai Crime: Airport staffer jumps to death from 4th floor

A 47-year-old junior intelligence officer posted at the Intelligence Bureau of Immigration committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building at the airport.

The officer was found lying in the level-4 parking area at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport. The police found that the CCTV camera at the spot is not working.

The police have called this a security lapse, saying it could pose a huge risk for the airport.

The officer, identified as Abhishay Babu, was a resident of Antop Hill government quarters and lived with his wife and two kids. The police suspect Babu ended his life over ill health, he had high blood pressure and diabetes. They did not find any suicide note at the spot or on his person.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday at 1.15 pm when Babu went to the smoking zone on the fourth floor from where he allegedly jumped. His colleagues immediately informed the police, who found Babu's body in parking level-4.

Inspector Ashok Gaikwad of Sahar police station said, "We sent his body for a postmortem at Cooper Hospital. We did not find any suicide note on him or at the spot of the incident."

Police sources said, "During the investigation, we found four cameras that covered the incident spot but none of them were working. This is a big lapse in security. We have also sent a letter to the airport authority regarding the security lapses. The cameras have not been working for two months, yet no one reported it."

"We have started an inquiry into the matter. Currently, we don't have any information on why he took such a drastic step. We have registered an accidental death report," said Shashikant Mane senior inspector, Sahar Police station.

