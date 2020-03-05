Mumbai Crime: Alcoholic neighbour kidnaps 2-year-old for begging, arrested

The government railway police (RPF) in Vasai rescued a two-year-old boy from a train after he was kidnapped by his neighbour with the intention of selling the child. The accused Sunny Yadav, 25, from Khairpada in Vasai was an alcoholic and was arrested before he could sell the kid to a gang that ran a begging racket, a Times of India report read.

On Monday, Sunny had visited Ankush Yadav's home and asked his mother Poonam if he could take the toddler to his home and play with him. She agreed, but later, when she visited Sunny's home, she found the door locked, a police officer said. She tried calling Sunny but could not reach him so she called her husband Akilesh who, too, tried to reach Sunny. They approached the Valiv police station immediately, as their neighbours said they had seen Sunny going somewhere with the kid.

A GRP team was notified about a suspicious man travelling with a kid in a local train. When the cops got into the train and interrogated Sunny, he gave unclear answers, as he was drunk. The GRP team took him to Borivli and detained him. During interrogation, Sunny revealed that he had abducted the boy. Police are probing if Sunny had already had a deal to sell the kid or had planned to demand a ransom from his parents.

