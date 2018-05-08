Mumbai Crime: Alert citizen rescues minor, locks up rapist in public toilet

An alert citizen managed to rescue her, locking the accused in the toilet, and informed the police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a public toilet in Kolshet, Kapurbawdi, on Sunday evening. An alert citizen managed to rescue her, locking the accused in the toilet, and informed the police.

According to the police, the accused, Vijay Bahadur Singh, 45, is a neighbour of the survivor, and their families know each other. A Kapurbawdi police officer said, "On Sunday around 8 pm, the girl had gone to the Kolshet public toilet, when Singh entered and switched off all lights. He then put his hand over the girl's mouth and raped her. A person from the area saw this and bravely pushed Singh away, took the girl out of the toilet, and locked the door."

Kapurbawdi senior PI, V Darekar, said, "We received a call from residents about the incident. When we reached there, we found the accused locked in the toilet. We immediately arrested him and registered a case under IPC and POCSO. The girl is admitted to a government hospital."

The residents are demanding the installation of CCTV cameras near all public toilets. One of them, Sachin Trivedi, said, "Women who use public toilets need security. This is not the first time that women have faced sexual assaults in a public toilet."

