Mumbai Crime: Alert citizens save two minor girls from being trafficked to America

An aspiring actress and her friend spotted them availing some services at a salon and immediately informed the Versova police, who arrested four accused



An alert citizen saved two Gujarat-based minor girls from being trafficked to the United States as maids, and helped the Versova police arrest four accused in the case.

Spotted at salon

Around 12.30 pm on Sunday, aspiring actress Minakshi Chanda was undergoing some beauty treatment at the Shringar Beauty Salon located at Mangal Orchid Complex, Yari Road, when she spotted two very young girls availing some services. This made her a little suspicious, so she contacted her friend, Priti Sudh, who resides in the same building where the salon is located. When Sudh reached the spot, she noticed two men standing outside. On enquiring, she came to know that they were the girls' relatives.

When Sudh started chatting with the girls, she realised that they were getting ready for a wedding. However, as they looked nervous, she immediately called up the women's helpline, which assured her help in the matter. Within 20 minutes, a team from the Versova police station reached the spot and spoke to the girls. Thereafter, the cops took them and the two men to the police station, where women officers spoke to the girls. Though initially, the men said that the girls would travel to the US to visit their relatives, a thorough interrogation revealed a different side to the story.

According to the police, the victims were being trafficked to the US, based on forged documents. The men had planned to send them along with a woman, who would have handed them over to an agent in the foreign country.

Two more arrests

A source said, "The two accused Tajuddin and Sameer are from Andheri and Bandra respectively. We have also spoken to the girl's father, but he refuses to accept the fact that his daughters were being trafficked. The victims have been sent to the children's correction home in Dongri." Further investigation in the matter led to the arrest of two more accused. A case has been registered against them under sections of the IPC.

Senior police officer Kiran Kale confirmed the arrests, but refused to divulge further details about the case.

