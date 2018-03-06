Mumbai Crime: Alert teacher exposes rape of Std VI boy by four of his friends

On noticing 14-year-old struggling to even sit on bench, teacher refers him to doctor, revealing several weeks of sodomy by four of his friends



Representational Image

His own friends had betrayed him in the worst possible way, repeatedly raping him over the past one-and-a-half months, but it was an alert teacher who saved this 14-yr-old from further abuse. The four minors who abused the teen were not from his school, and the assaults didn't take place there either. But the teacher could tell something was wrong by observing the boy's discomfort.

The Dindoshi police booked four minors — aged between 13 and 17 years — for sexually assaulting the Std VI student. According to the FIR, the teens repeatedly sodomised the survivor from the beginning of the year to February 16, when the abuse was finally uncovered.

The 14-year-old had stayed quiet the entire time as the accused had threatened to kill him. It was at a monthly medical check-up at his school that the crime came to light. When the doctor asked if there was any child with unusual behaviour, the teacher pointed to the survivor and said he seemed uncomfortable whenever he sat down and tended to avoid the bench. The doctor examined him and found his private parts were swollen. The teacher then asked the boy what had happened, and he revealed the entire ordeal to her.

None of the perpetrators went to his school, but they all lived in the same locality and went out to play together every day. Two of the accused (aged 13 and 17) are brothers. Three of them go to the same municipal school, while the fourth one attends a private English medium school. The survivor's mother told mid-day the four accused would take the boy to secluded areas and sexually assault him there. He added that while they usually him to isolated spots to abuse him, they had also raped him behind a residential society in the past.

An FIR was registered on February 26, and the four accused were booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused have been sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The survivor is the youngest child in his family, with two older sisters. His father is a rickshaw driver and mother is a house wife. “He is very depressed and we are thinking of sending him to a hostel outside the city in the next academic year,” his mother said.

