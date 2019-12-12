Mumbai Crime: Ambulance driver murdered in Bhiwandi, body thrown near water purification plant

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 25-year-old ambulance driver was found murdered and his body was thrown near the water purification plant in Bhiwandi.

Rajesh Bidlani went missing from home on November 20, a report in Hindustan Times said. According to Mahatma Phule police, a missing complaint was filed by his family on November 23.

Assistant police inspector D Sarode said, "We have started investigating the case and scanned CCTV footage. He used to drive an ambulance and the vehicle was seen in Kalyan area and then he went missing."

Constable Dhananjay Sonale received information that some men were spotted throwing something near Bhiwandi water purification plant. Sarode said, "Our team went on the spot and found the body. We learnt that Bidlani had an affair with the wife of one of the accused. He might have killed Bidlani with help from his friends. We are yet to arrest accused."

