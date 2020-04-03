Mumbai Crime: Amid lockdown, four loiterers assault two constables in Govandi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Two constables attached to the Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi were assaulted by four men with bamboo sticks and a cricket bat on April 1 afternoon.

The group of men were loitering aimlessly on the road amid a nation-wide lockdown. An officer attached to the police station told mid-day, "When the on-duty constables Santosh Kadam and Jagtap asked them the reason for being on the road, the four men started to argue. One of them picked a bamboo stick and assaulted the constables," said the officer.

"One of the four men brought a cricket bat from nearby and hit the policemen. They also booted and floored the constables," he added.

While two managed to flee, two of them, Mohammad Waheed Shaikh, 33, and Salman alias Shulli, were arrested. "Shaikh is a resident of Govandi, he is a bhangarwala (scrap collector). The hunt to nab the other two, including Ibrahim Ali alias Akbar Ali alias Bhondu, and the other named Shaikh is underway," the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered against them.

