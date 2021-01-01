Mumbai Crime: Andheri shopkeeper held for selling food products after removing expiry date

The Mumbai Police EOW Control (CB Control) along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials conducted a raid on a shop and godown in Dongri, Andheri (West) on Wednesday and seized food products that were expired but were being sold by removing the expiry dates.

As per a report in India Today, officials from CB Control received information about a group of people dealing in food packets that were one to two years past their expiry and were selling them in a grocery store in Andheri.

Based on the information, a trap was laid by police inspector Nitin Patil and his team from CB Control at the Dongri locality of Andheri (West) on Wednesday.

Officials apprehended the accused Mustaki Shaikh Yusuf, the shop owner, who as per his modus operandi erased the manufacturing and expiry dates with the help of thinner solution on food products like chocolate, biscuits, fruit juice, etc. Yusuf then sold these expired products. He was caught red-handed at his shop located in the Langdababa Chawl, Dongri locality, Kama Road in Andheri.

Officials carried out panchnama at the spot and seized the products. He was selling branded products of biscuits, chocolates, milkshakes, spices, fruit juices, olives, buttermilk at a total of around Rs 2.75 lakh. The accused is suspected of supplying these expired products to other shops as well and has been handed over to the FDA for further investigation.

