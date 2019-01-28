Mumbai Crime: Angry man slits brother's 7-year-old son's throat with a beer bottle

crime

Ansari (22) was angry with the way the boy's parents treated him and insulted him. He decided to take revenge by killing the 7-year-old boy by slitting his throat with a beer bottle

Naushad Ansari (22), a zari worker, has been held for allegedly murdering his 7-year-old nephew and then slitting his throat with a beer bottle as the child’s parents treated him with disrespect. Ansari, lived with the boy’s family in Rafi Nagar in Deonar and alleged that they used to take away all his hard-earned money without providing him with proper food and also heaped insults on him. “Angry over this, he decided to get even with his brother and sister-in-law by targeting the child,” said a police officer.

According to TOI, the boy had been missing on Saturday following which his parents lodged a missing complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station, informed Deepak Pagare, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station. “Later the boy’s body was found at a parking lot near the Freeway at Govandi on Sunday morning”, said Pagare.

During the investigation, they found Ansari’s replies to be evasive and they learnt that he was seen with the boy in the evening before the murder near the railway station. “We grilled him about this and his replies continued to be evasive. Eventually, he admitted that he had kidnapped the child and also went on to give us details about how he had killed him,” said another police officer.

“He said he was often humiliated by the boy’s parents. We have arrested Ansari. He has been charged with kidnapping and murder. He will be produced in court,” said the officer.

