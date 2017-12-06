Mumbai crime: Angry woman from Kalwa strangles drunk husband to death

The accused was on Monday produced before the court and sent to police custody

A 28-year-old woman from Kalwa allegedly strangled her husband to death inside an empty house, she was later arrested by the Rabale MIDC police. The woman, Asha Kale, resorted to the drastic measure in response to certain familial issues that the couple were facing over the past month.

Asha and Sanjay Kale lived in Thane's Kalwa region along with their two children. Asha, took advantage of her husband's inebriated state on Friday night to commit the murder. She took him to his brother's house when no one was there, and strangled him to death.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, senior police inspector of Rabale MIDC police station, Chandrakant Katkar was quoted as having said, "Sanjay’s siblings live at Kalwa and Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Around a month ago, he had given Rs1 lakh to one of his sisters without asking his wife, Asha. When Asha learnt about it after a few days, she started fighting with Sanjay."

Katkar added, "There was no injury marks on his body when we found it next morning. We had presumed that he died of a disease and registered an accidental death case. However, the post-mortem report said that he was strangulated to death. We started taking statements of the family and after finding concrete evidence, we arrested Asha on Sunday."

The accused was on Monday produced before the court and sent to police custody. She has been booked for murder under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and will be liable for a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

