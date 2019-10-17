Mumbai crime: Anklet helps Kalyan cops to arrest the accused after five months

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The anklet of a murdered woman helped the Kalyan crime branch police to catch the accused and arrest him from Kerala after five months of the occurrence of the crime. The accused, 42-year-old Mansur Shaikh was arrested on October 12 and has been remanded in police custody for seven days.

According to the Kalyan crime branch unit 3, Shabeena Shaikh, 50, was found dead on May 29 with her throat slit. Her body was found between Kopar-Vasai railway track near Ayregaon Dombivli(East).

While the crime was being investigated by the Dombivli police, crime branch unit 3 initiated a parallel investigation. They found a pair of anklets on the woman's leg which had the jeweller's name written on it in Tamil.

After an online search for the jeweller's shop details, a team left for Tiruvannamalai town in Tamil Nadu. After questioning the owner of the jewellery shop, the police found out that most of their customers were Muslims.

Hindustan Times quoted senior police inspector of crime branch unit 3 Sanju John saying, "This gave us some lead that the murdered woman might be a Muslim and from Tiruvannamalai."

Nearby police stations in the town did not give any clue to the police hence they had to visit nearby cities and also prepared a list of villages. The villagers were shown the woman's photos, clothes and anklets and they found her cousin, Khaleel Shaikh in Radhapuram village. He said that she lived in Dana Bandar in Mumbai and went missing on May 16.

The police contacted the woman's brother Sultan Shaikh and sent him a picture after which she was identified. They also found out that the woman was in Kopar on May 14 and May 16 after tracing her phone's location.

According to the details provided by her family and relatives, the police found out that Mansur Shaikh was also with her and his phone was switched off. John added, "The two were in a relationship. The accused has his wife and children in West Bengal. The woman kept insisting that he live with her in Diva."

The man fled to West Bengal and was living there with a fake identity. The police later found that he was in Paipad, Kottayam district of Kerala and arrested him.

