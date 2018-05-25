Mumbai crime: Another charred woman's body found in Virar

The police recovered the body from a spot just 3 km away from the place where the previous body was found



Police officers check the spot from where the body was recovered. Pic/Hanif Patel

In the second case within four days, a charred body of a woman was found in Virar, near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway, on Thursday. The police recovered the body from a spot just 3 km away from the place where the previous body was found.

Jayant Bajbale, sub-divisional police officer, Virar, said, "The body has not been identified yet, as it's completely burnt. Some parts of the hair helped us understand that it was a woman."

Even the body that was recovered from the Mahadev Mandir area of Virar on Sunday has not been identified yet. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a murder case has been registered," Bajbale added.

Also read: Mumbai: Unidentified man's body found in a well in Virar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates