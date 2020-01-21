Mumbai Crime: Anti-evasion officers arrest Thane businessman for tax credit fraud

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The officers of the anti-evasion section of the Thane GST Commissionerate arrested Vinit Vijay Agrawal, Director of M/s. Hemraj Devkarandas Metals and Minerals Ltd, on January 20, under Section 69 of the CGST Act, 2017.

According to the officers of the anti-evasion, the said company had availed ineligible Input Tax Credit of Rs 10.78 crore on the strength of fake invoices issued by various companies without any supply of goods or services. Vinit Agrawal had admitted to availing of inadmissible credit on invoices received from M/s. Mudrai Multi Facilities Services Pvt. Ltd., and had also reversed the Input Tax Credit of Rs 2.25 crore. Vinit Agrawal had approached the Sessions Court of Greater Bombay seeking Anticipatory Bail.

However, the honourable Sessions Court rejected his Anticipatory Bail Application on December 11, 2019, and granted him a week's time to appeal before the Bombay High Court. Vinit Agrawal did not file an appeal before the High Court and also failed to respond to the summons issued by the Department, following which he was arrested from his residence on Monday and was produced before the Magistrate.

The magistrate of the Esplanade Court remanded him to judicial custody until February 3. Further investigations is in progress.

