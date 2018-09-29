Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics cell arrest drug supplier; 1 kg of MD seized

crime

The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai police arrested Sabir Khan - one of the biggest distributors of MD in the city from Bandra and seized 1 kg of MD. The accused used to sell drugs to peddlers. ANC DCP Shivdeep Lande said, "Our officials were patrolling in Andheri area when they spotted a suspicious activity and upon checking the person's his bag we found 1.005 kilograms of Mephedrone drugs worth rupees 20 lakhs 10 thousand."

According to the sources, API Vishal Khaire and the staff of ANC Bandra unit spotted the accused while patrolling. The accused's name had cropped up in a case which was earlier done by Bandra ANC in which they had arrested a person for allegedly supplying drugs by using school kids as agents of delivery for psychotropic substances. The arrested accused was identified as Asif Iqbal Khan aka Chuha (34), who is said to be a resident of Andheri West.

"Khan has already served jail punishment for 2 years before for various offences he committed and after being set out from jail, he again indulged in illegal activities and repeatedly committed offences related to drugs and psychotropic substances. As a drug peddler and supplier, he used kids to supply his materials to college students and teens adjoining the area of crime. He frequently targeted school kids thinking this as a soft risk of being intercepted by the local police and also by the ANC. He used to lure the kids by giving them chocolates, money and other things which could easily convince those kids to do his work. As per the demand of the college students, Khan would supply the drug namely MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy in limited quantity, but first, he made sure he received payment after which he would send the drug via school kids as his courier."

When ANC officials had questioned Asif about the drug dealer from whom he used to buy drug then he revealed Sabir's name and told the police that Sabir is the man delivers drugs to such peddlers. Sources also revealed that Sabir has clients who work as small time model, handle party in western suburbs area, he is like drug wholesaler from whom these Asif type peddlers buy the drug at a low price and then sell them at a higher price rate.

"We are questioning him and trying to get information that how many customers the drug peddler has and to whom all he used to deliver drugs at a low price. On friday we produced him in court where court remanded him in police custody till 1st of October," Lande revealed.

