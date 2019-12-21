Search

Mumbai Crime: Ardent fan nabs chain-snatcher in Andheri, meets Amitabh Bachchan later

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 09:25 IST | Shirish Vaktania | Mumbai

A regular at the actor's Sunday meet in Juhu, ran a kilometre to chase accused and hand him over to police before he met the actor

Jafar Shaikh with Amitabh Bachchan
An ardent fan of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan last week nabbed a chain-snatcher while he was fleeing with a pedestrian's gold chain in Andheri. In the scuffle, the chain snatcher slashed the victim's hand with a blade as a result of which the latter had to get around ten stitches.

Vasai resident, Jafar Shaikh, 41, runs a key-making shop in Andheri East and visits Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow every Sunday during the actor's weekly meet. At 7 pm last Saturday, Shaikh was working in his shop when the accused, identified as Imran Sabbir Shaikh, 22, snatched the gold chain of a 60-year-old woman walking on the road across the shop. That's when Shaikh chased him for a good kilometre and managed to stop him.

The robber had slashed Shaikh's hand
"I saw the accused snatching the gold chain and chased him for a kilometre. As I stopped him, he took a blade out of his pocket and slashed both my hands. I retaliated and dragged him till the police station and got him arrested," the victim, a regular at Bachchan's open meet in Juhu, told mid-day.

"I am very happy that the woman got her ornament back. I am a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and after this incident, I met him at his house. When he asked me about my hand, I narrated the incident to him. He congratulated me and hugged me," Shaikh added. He then presented a photo frame to Bachchan with a collage of 26 different photos of the actor. Senior inspector Vijay Velge of Andheri police station said, "The accused Imran Shaikh is in custody. Jafar Shaikh did a great job." The accused has been involved in dozens of cases.

