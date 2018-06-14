Mumbai Crime: Armed men rob cash van at Mankhurd

The cash van of a company engaged in the business of transporting money, was moving towards Mumbai after collecting cash from Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations when the incident took place, police said

Representational Image

Four armed men allegedly looted Rs 16.58 lakh from a cash van in Mankhurd on Wednesday, police said. The cash van of a company engaged in the business of transporting money, was moving towards Mumbai after collecting cash from Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations when the incident took place, police said.

The accused, armed with choppers and firearms, stopped the van by hitting it with a stick, cops said.

