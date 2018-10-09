Fashion designer murder: Mumbai Police shocked after accused model's 'Dead Father' appears

crime

Lakshya Lathar, accused in murder of his fashion designer mother, had earlier told police his father had passed away

The arrival of the father of model Lakshya Lathar, who has been arrested for the murder of his fashion designer mother Sunita Singh, has shocked the Oshiwara police. Lakshya had earlier told police that Sunita would get bad dreams after the sudden demise of his father few years ago, which is why she had taken the help of a spiritual guru. Kuldeep Lathar, 50, Lakshya's father, has been living in Virar after legally separating from Sunita in 2011.

Speaking to mid-day on Monday, Kuldeep said, "I was shocked to know that my son Lakshya has been arrested." On Sunday, Kuldeep reached the police station where he met Lakshya, who broke down, hugged his father and allegedly told him, "I have not killed mom. She died due to 'black magic'."

Kuldeep said Lakshya and his live-in partner Aaeshpriya Banerjee – a model - met him in Virar early this year. "Lakshya said she is his friend and they stay together. Lakshya's friends told me that Banerjee performs black magic at the flat where Sunita's dead body was recovered. When we met last in January, I had told Lakshya not to stay with Banerjee," Kuldeep said.

He also said, "I was told that one more person, Nikhil lived in the same flat, with Sunita, Lakshya and Banerjee. Nikhil is an old classmate of Banerjee. Why did Nikhil live with them?" A police officer said Nikhil has been quizzed in the case. Banerjee has been made a 'witness'.

Bhola Pandit, the spiritual baba that Sunita went to, claimed that Lakshya and Banerjee had met him on Thursday, the day of the crime. "The boy told me he has to perform a puja at his flat. I went there and found a woman lying on the floor. He wanted me to revive her but I told the boy take her to a hospital as she was bleeding. Then I left," Pandit said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Model who killed mother says, 'Om chanting' led to regular fights

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates