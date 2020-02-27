Mumbai Crime: Auto driver assaults 7-year-old boy for 'stealing money'

Bandra police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a seven-year-old boy for allegedly stealing money from his vehicle. The matter was brought to light by an actor-comedian who recorded the incident on his mobile phone and alerted Mumbai police on Twitter.

"I was on my way to purchase some grocery around 3.30 pm on Tuesday when I heard the sound of a tight slap. I saw a man hitting a minor boy who then started bleeding from on his nose. I captured the incident on my phone and tweeted it, and tagged the Mumbai police," Sundeep Sharma told mid-day.

A team of Bandra police rushed to the site, rescued the child and took the driver into custody. The police identified the accused as Sajid Salim Shaikh, 31.



Bandra actor-comedian Sundeep Sharma

"Minutes later, a police team reached the spot and hauled the driver to Bandra police station. The child was rushed to a hospital," Sharma said.

When the police questioned Shaikh, he accused the boy of stealing money from his auto. The police then asked the boy if that was true. "The boy said, 'Mummy ne bola tha (My mother asked me to)'," Sharma said.

"It is a shame that parents are turning their own children into criminals. Such parents should be dealt with strict law and their children should be rescued," he added. "Hello @MumbaiPolice the owner of this auto-rickshaw is beating a 5-year-old mercilessly and has taken the kid away somewhere. He is accusing the kid of stealing something. But he cannot beat a kid like that. 2 men are there. Location Bazm-e- Mohammadi Masjid. Bandra West," Sharma had tweeted on Tuesday.

Senior Inspector of Bandra police station Vijaylaxmi Hiremath said, "We have registered an FIR against the autorickshaw driver under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him."

