Mumbai crime: Auto driver held for molesting 13-year-old neighbour

When a Police Didi team was conducting a session on 'good touch, bad touch' at a civic-run school, the girl came forward after the session and told a woman officer what had happened. They then arrested the accused, Babu Das

The Versova police have arrested a 33-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl at his residence. The incident came to light when the DN Nagar police was holding a session on 'good touch, bad touch' at civic-run schools under its 'Police Didi' initiative that was launched in 2016 following the rising number of crimes against children.

An officer said, "The incident occurred on November 15, but the girl was scared and couldn't tell anyone. When our Police Didi team was conducting a session on 'good touch, bad touch' at the school on Tuesday, the girl came forward after the session and told the woman officer what had happened. We then arrested the accused, Babu Das, under POSCO and sections of the IPC. He is her neighbour."

The initiative was started in 2016 by then police chief Datta Padsalgikar to reduce the rising number of molestation cases against kids. Under the project 'Police Didi', designated women officers speak to girls from selected areas about the problems they face, especially those pertaining to sexual harassment. The women officers work with NGOs and are well trained in providing assistance to minor victims and in handling cases with the utmost care.

