Mumbai Crime: Auto driver killed by speeding motorist in Bandra

A 28-year-old rickshaw driver was killed after a 22-year-old at the wheel of a speeding car crashed into the auto at Bandra West early Wednesday. The car was travelling at such high speed that it went on to crash into the Mini Punjab restaurant next to the auto. The rickshaw driver, identified as Amit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Kherwadi, died on the spot. He is survived by his seven months pregnant wife, Anita, and a year-old son, Rahul.

The accused has been identified as Purshottam Singh, 19, a resident of Juhu. According to the police, the incident occurred at TPS Road at Bandra West near Mini Punjab restaurant.



The crushed auto

Yadav was on his way home when the speeding Innova hit his auto. Locals took Yadav to Bhabha Hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

Speaking to mid-day, Yadav's wife Anita said, "I received a call at 6 am about my husband's death. I was told that the car driver and four youth who were in the car had tried to escape from the spot but 3-4 auto drivers managed to catch three of them. The accused should get the strictest punishment," wife Anita said.



Amit Kumar Yadav

A police officer at Khar police station said Singh was arrested for rash driving and killing a person in an accident and was released on bail. After the incident, around 100 auto drivers protested at Khar police station against the accused's release on bail.

