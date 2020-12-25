Mumbai Crime: Auto driver knocks down biker, arrested after video goes viral

Deonar police on Thursday nabbed the auto driver who knocked down a biker after a heated argument. The cops had launched a manhunt for the auto driver after the video of the incident went viral on Twitter. According to the police, the incident occurred on December 17.

The video showed a biker arguing with an auto driver near a freeway traffic signal. After the signal turned green, the biker went ahead and the auto driver followed him. Soon after, the auto driver knocked down the biker and fled from the spot. A motorist behind the biker recorded the incident and tweeted the video, tagging the Mumbai police to take action.

“We had registered an offence against the unknown driver, and soon we nabbed him,” said an officer from Deonar police station.

“The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Salman Rajjan Sayyed. He is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi,” the police officer added.

The victim has been identified as Kishor Kardak (42), a resident of Ghatkopar. Kishor told police that he was going towards Mankhurd and while he was waiting at the traffic signal, the auto went over his foot.

When he stopped the auto driver, he replied rudely and asked him to ride the bike carefully. “On the next traffic signal, when I told him that he is not driving properly and should look around for other vehicles while driving, he abused me and then hit my bike with his auto,” Kishor told police.

Salman has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

