Mumbai Crime: Autorickshaw driver masturbates in front of woman in Malad, arrested

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by Mumbai crime branch's unit-XI for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman passenger in Malad. According to the police, the driver identified as Mohamad Shakil Abdul Kadar Meman is a Malwani resident. The incident took place on September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road.

Akbar Pathan, DCP detection stated," The incident took place on September 1 around 11.30 pm, when the victim who is 20-year-old, was waiting at a bus stop at Chincholi Bunder on Link Road. The accused stopped his auto and asked her to get in." The victim sat in the auto and while he was driving, he unzipped his pant and flashed her. Following the incident, the victim called her mother and narrated the driver's act but instead of leaving the spot, he started masturbating in front of her. The victim tried to record the act on her phone and yelled at him after which he ran away.

The victim later approached the police and a case was registered against the unknown auto driver under section 509 of Indian Penal code at Bangur Nagar police station. After which a team was formed under the supervision of Akbar Pathan and Senior inspector Chimaji Adhav which also included PI Rais Pathan, Dattatrey Masavekar, API Nitin Utekar, Sharad Zine, constable Narendra Mayekar, Avinash Shinde, Sudhir Korgaonkar, Ravindra Bhanbhid, Deepak Kamble, Satyanarayan Naik, Nitin Shinde, Suryakant Ambre, Dilip Waghre, Raju Gare, Mahadeo Navge, Nilesh Shinde, Mahesh Raorane, and Ria Anerao.

The team was asked to scan the CCTV footages of Malad, Goregaon, Malwani, Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar Check Naka. Meanwhile, over 200 auto-rickshaw drivers were questioned and finally, after 10 days after an intensive investigation, the police received an input about accused on Wednesday. The team laid a trap at Kachcha Rasta, Malwani, Malad east and nabbed him. The accused later handed over to Bangur Nagar police station. During the investigation, it was revealed that the autorickshaw driver is a serial offender and already has several cases of public nuisance and molestation registered against him. More details in this regard are awaited.

