Mumbai Crime: Autorickshaw driver overtakes cop, assaults him after being confronted at BKC

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly assaulting a police constable. The accused has been identified as Asif Abdul Maldar, a resident of Bharat Nagar, Bandra (East). The alleged incident took place on Saturday when police constable Pravin Gode was on night-patrolling duty.

An officer attached to the BKC police station said, "Maldar overtook the policeman who was on a motorcycle leading him to lose control of his two-wheeler. When the policeman confronted the driver, the latter allegedly assaulted him and fled from the spot."

Constable Gode noted the registration number of the autorickshaw, reports Hindustan Times. "After the constable jotted down the registration number of the autorickshaw and informed our detection team, we managed to trace the auto driver's address with the help of the registration number," senior inspector Anand Muley from BKC police station said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

A police team reached Maldar's home in Bandra East and arrested him. The BKC police have booked the accused under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news