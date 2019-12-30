Mumbai Crime: Bandra traffic cop stops thief from stealing boy's bicycle he received as gift

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A watchful traffic cop has is hailed as a hero for recovered a boy’s stolen bicycle from a thief in Bandra West on Saturday. The boy had got the bicycle, worth Rs 10,000 as a gift from his mother’s employer, given to him to commute to school, barely two days before the incident, The Times of India reported.

The bicycle was parked outside Bhabha Hospital when traffic constable Mehboob Tamboli, on a bike, saw a man in an unkempt appearance, dragging the bicycle. Tamboli parked his bike and approached the man to question him. The man then dumped the bicycle he dragged for 500m from the hospital at the spot and fled.

"I noticed a man with soiled clothes dragging the bicycle. It looked new, the wrapping was not fully removed. I asked him to stop. He claimed that it was his bicycle, but fled before I could question him further, "Tamboli said.

"Then I saw a mother and a boy crying and coming towards my direction. I enquired and the woman told me that they were searching for a bicycle which was stolen from outside Bhabha Hospital. I verified their claims and handed over the bicycle to the boy," he added.

The boy and his mother, who works as a domestic help, thanked the constable and also touched his feet. He also said that the boy and his mother had come to the hospital to collect the report while the bicycle was stolen. The constable’s deed was highlighted when Mumbai Police posted about the incident on their Twitter account.

A great full combination of incidental observation, experience and accurate logic, the police constable Tamboli discovered the stolen bicycle within a few minutes and returned to the boy with a smile on his face.#BestDetection pic.twitter.com/HbHlM2T4dN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 28, 2019

Moreover, Bandra’s Traffic Police Inspector Anand Mule also appreciated Tamboli’s watchfulness and alertness and also told his senior about him. No case was registered against the thief.

