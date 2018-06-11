Mumbai Crime: Bar dancers found hidden in toilet cavity during police raid
The raid occurred after the police got a tip-off about the Kalpana bar in Grant Road violating the norms
On Saturday night, two dancers of a south Mumbai bar were found hidden in the cavity of a toilet, during a raid. The raid occurred after the police got a tip-off about the Kalpana bar in Grant Road violating the norms. When DCP Shivdeep Lande and his team reached there, they found 18 customers, nine waiters, a cashier and manager - both of whom were arrested immediately - and 12 bar girls, of which two were found hiding in a cavity constructed in one of the bar's toilet.
The cops also seized over Rs 84,000 in cash. Prior to this, in a raid on May 26, similar cavities were found at Sharmili bar in Dahisar, where 50 people were arrested, including 46 customers. One of them was constructed in a concealed cupboard where the bar management had hidden 11 women. Another cavity was made behind a corner and covered with a refrigerator.
Speaking to mid-day, Lande said, "I follow the rules. I will fulfil whatever responsibility is assigned to me by my superiors. These raids are the result of just that."
Gambling racket busted
On Saturday night, Lande and his team also busted a gambling racket. They went to the Sewree fish market, where they found a group busy gambling. The cops arrested 13 people, of whom nine are players. They also seized Rs 24,910 from there.
