Mumbai crime: BEST driver held for smuggling liquor worth Rs 30,000 in bus amid coronavirus lockdown

A BEST bus at Bandra depot has been seized and driver has been arrested by the Tulinj police in Nalasopara for allegedly smuggling liquor in a mini BEST bus meant to transport frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We received credible information thatalcogol was being transported in a BEST bus from Nalasopara to Mumbai. We laid a trap and seized the BEST bus and confiscated beer cartons, wine, whiskey, desi liquor bottles, which were supposed to be handed over to a person in Sion," said an officer attached to Tulinj police station.

The collective worth of the seized liquor is around Rs 30,000. The driver purchased the alcohol from shops in Nalasopara East with the intention of transporting themin Mumbai where the sale of liquor is prohibited due to the pandemic.

"The driver was first placed under arrest and later released after serving a notice," the officer said.

A case under section 188 of IPC and other relevant sections of violation of prohibitory order has been registered at Tulinj police station against the accused.

