Mumbai Crime: Bhandup cop delays submission of chargesheet in Ponzi scheme case, suspended

The image has been used for representational purposes only

An assistant police inspector from Bhandup police station was suspended because there was a delay in filing a charge sheet in a case where the accused got bail. Th case was related to an alleged Ponzi scheme which promised returns more than twice of the amount invested.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhandup region) Balasaheb Kadam confirmed that the police officer, Vasant Devkate was served a suspension order on Friday. Kadam said, "The charge sheet is submitted late in the court was the reason why the accused got bail in the case. Therefore, disciplinary action was taken against the officer responsible."

Haroon Rashid Sheikh was granted bail on January 15 during a hearing related to a cheating case in Bhandup. The police had arrested the accused in September 2019 for cheating people through a chit fund for three years.

Sheikh had several cheating cases registered against him in a number of police stations in Mumbai.

One of the cops said that the charge sheet was ready and could have been dispatched in time.“However, there was a weekend and a public holiday (Makar Sankranti) just before the hearing. Due to this, there was a delay in submission."

