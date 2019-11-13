Mumbai Crime: Bhandup rapist-killer tried to assault child in Wadala last week

Ajit after he was nabbed by relatives of the child. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

The man arrested for sexually assaulting and murdering a 10-year-old Bhandup girl last week had allegedly attempted to kidnap another girl a week before that, the police said on Tuesday. Police sources said Ajit Kumar had tried to kidnap a girl in Wadala on November 2 but failed when the girl began to cry. Also, after abducting and killing the Bhandup girl on November 5, he returned to the same area to search for a new target on November 8.



Working as a waiter in a Ghatkopar bar, Kumar also lived on the premises. Having come to the city from his native place in north India 10 years ago, he did all sorts of odd jobs before securing a job at the bar. "He is a very secretive person, not willing to make conversation. He doesn't even have any friends at the bar," said an officer on condition of anonymity, adding, "His colleagues told us he rarely spoke to anyone and used to leave the bar every morning under the pretext of some work."

Ajit Kumar seen hovering around some children playing in Bhandup from where he had kidnapped the 10-year-old girl

A bar employee said that Kumar cleaned the utensils in the bar. "We do not know where he used to go every morning," he said.

Police investigation has revealed that Kumar had unsuccessfully attempted to abduct a girl in Wadala on November 2. "The girl started crying which could have alerted passers-by and he, therefore, fled the spot," said a police officer, adding, "After murdering the 10-year-old Bhandup girl, he returned to the same area on the afternoon of November 8 to look for another target but was caught by some locals."

A day after he was caught, the minor girl's body was found near Vidyavihar station, on November 9.

Ajit Kumar, the accused

According to the police, Kumar was a regular visitor to the red-light area in Sonapur, Bhandup. "We are trying to figure out if the women he visited know more about him. He claimed to be married and have a family in Bihar. We are checking all his call details, too. It will help us trace his contacts

and the places he visited," a source said.

Cops interrogating Kumar said that he is a hard nut to crack.

While he has confessed to killing the girl, he has refused to divulge details regarding his motive behind the act.

CCTV footage of the killer walking away with the child

"We will recommend him for a medical examination including psychological analysis. We are also trying to trace his family which lives in Bihar according to some sources," added another officer.

Nov 2

Day accused allegedly tried to kidnap a girl in Wadala

Nov 8

Day accused visited Bhandup to allegedly look for another target

