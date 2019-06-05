Mumbai Crime: Bhayandar police arrest 4 with drugs worth Rs 2.89 crore
The Bhayandar police managed to bust the illegal drug racket and seized 72 kilograms of Doda (morphine) worth Rs 2.89 crore
In what is touted as one of the biggest seizures of doda (morphine) near Mumbai, the Bhayandar police recently managed to nab 4 individuals who were involved in allegedly running an illegal drug racket. The police arrested four people with 72 kilograms of doda (morphine) worth Rs 2.89 crore. As per the police investigation, the drugs were illegally cultivated in Rajasthan.
The Bhayandar police have informed their Rajasthan counterparts and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials about the
illegal cultivation of morphine drugs so that they can be stopped. The four arrested accused have been identified as Ishwar Umrao Singh (27), Rahul Gokul Singh Meena (21), Shambhu Roadulal Solanki (21) and Mukesh Kumar Kanhaiyya Lal Dholi (30), all natives of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Acting on a tip-off, the Bhayandar police laid a trap a few days ago and apprehended Ishwar Singh, and seized two kilograms of drugs from him. During the police interrogation, Singh revealed the names of the other three associates who were involved in the drug racket. The police then apprehended the trio and seized 70 kg of drugs from their possession.
As per Mumbai Mirror, besides drugs worth Rs 2.89 crore, the Bhayandar police also managed to seize a Bolero jeep registered in Rajasthan, which was allegedly used for transportation of narcotics. s per the police investigation, the accused used to source drugs from Rajasthan and would sell it to small suppliers on the highways in and around Mumbai.
According to the police sources, doda is produced by grinding up dried poppy pods and then using the powder either to make a tea or simply stirring it into a glass of cold water. It is a morphine derivative and can be highly addictive.
