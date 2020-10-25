Mumbai Crime: Bhiwandi man abuses security guard, grabs his rifle when asked to wear mask

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a security guard of a bank, who requested him to wear a mask as a Covid-19 precaution in Bhiwandi. Police officials said that the customer got into an argument over the request of wearing a mask and grabbed the rifle of the security guard.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the complainant identified as Laxman Bhosale (40) works at a nationalised bank in Bhiwandi. Bhosale had retired from the Indian Army in 2015 and joined the bank as a security guard soon after.

In his complaint, security guard Bhosale said that the accused identified as SZ Kargatra, arrived at the bank without a mask around 1.30 pm on Tuesday when he was on duty. The security guard said that Kargatra got angry when he insisted that he wear a mask before entering the premises.

"This enraged Kargatra, who then started hurling abuses at Bhosale. When Bhosale tried to calm him down, Kargatra marched towards him, assaulted him, and grabbed his rifle. The other bank officials then intervened and informed the police. A police team reached the branch and got hold of Kargatra," a police officer said.

The accused was booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and other charges for flouting pandemic rules.

According to the latest statistics by Mumbai police, action has been taken against 7,422 persons from March till Wednesday for not wearing a mask in a public space. The police has been taking action against violators under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

